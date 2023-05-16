Congress slams BJP over proposal to rename Forest law

Proposal to rename Forest Conservation Act reflects govt's mindset of imposing 'one language': Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh hoped many states and chief ministers will oppose this move at the very least, because it will open the doors to full-scale imposition

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 16:15 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 16:20 ist
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said one of the proposed amendments to the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is to rename it "Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam", alleging it reflects the Modi government's mindset of "imposing one language".

In a tweet, the Congress general secretary said there are many things wrong with the amendments to the Act, now being studied by a Select Committee of Parliament.

"One key change that has escaped attention is to rename the Act itself as Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam. This is unprecedented and reflects the mindset of the Modi govt that is hellbent on imposing through its brute majority one language," the former environment minister said.

He hoped many states and chief ministers will oppose this move at the very least, because it will open the doors to full-scale imposition.

"This will be the destruction of our wonderful diversity that has kept us united," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jairam Ramesh
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Despite Nazi shadow, jewellery sale sets $202 mn record

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

 