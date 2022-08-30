'Proud of Mughals, they shaped India,' says Congress MP Abdul Khaliq

'Proud of Mughals, they shaped India,' says Congress MP

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 30 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 14:49 ist
Congress MP Abdul Khaliq. Credit: Screengrab of YouTube video/ANI

Congress MP Abdul Khaliq on Tuesday sparked a fresh controversy by saying that he was proud of the Mughals as "they shaped India and made Hindustan."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "India, which was divided into small (princely) states, was given the form of Hindustan. So I’m proud of the Mughals, but I’m not a Mughal, not their descendant. They gave India a shape, the name 'Hindustan', so I’m proud of them.”

More to follow...

