Giving electricity govt's duty, conserving people's: PM

Providing electricity govt's responsibility but conserving it people's duty: PM

Modi asserted that be it police or people, ruler or administrator, nobody remains untouched from citizen duties

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 15 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 15:03 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Be it people or police, every citizen is bound by duties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday asserting that desired results can be achieved ahead of schedule if everyone fulfils their responsibility.

In his Independence Day address, he said there was a need to pay attention to duties.

Also Read—75 years of free India: Where opposites are still true

"It is the responsibility of the government to try and provide 24-hour electricity. But it is the duty of the citizens to conserve as much electricity as they can," Modi said.

He also said while it is the duty of the government to ensure water reaches every field, 'per drop more crop' should be the effort.

"Chemical-free farming, organic farming is our duty," the prime minister said.

Track our Independence Day Coverage

Modi asserted that be it police or people, ruler or administrator, nobody remains untouched from citizen duties.

"If everyone fulfils citizen duties, I am confident, desired results can be achieved ahead of time," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India@75
India News

What's Brewing

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Rise of a cricketing superpower

Rise of a cricketing superpower

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

 