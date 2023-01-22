Pune bypolls to turn interesting if MVA steps up

Two constituencies of Pune - Kasba Peth and Chinchwad - are all set to go for polls on February 27 with both the ruling and opposition sides on a wait-and-watch mode.

The bypolls have been necessitated following the death of BJP MLAs - Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, who represented the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad constituencies, respectively.

Tilak died of cancer on December 22, 2022. She was the great-granddaughter-in-law of the legendary nationalist and revolutionary leader Bal Gangadhar Tilak. She was a first-time MLA and a former Mayor of Pune city.

Jagtap died of cancer on January 3, 2023. He was a three-time MLA having won once as an Independent and twice on a BJP ticket.

During the June 10, 2022 Rajya Sabha polls and June 20, 2022 Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, both Tilak and Jagtap had travelled separately in ambulances from hospitals in Pune to Vidhan Bhavan complex to vote - a gesture which was appreciated by the political leaders cutting across party lines.

If the BJP fields someone from the Tilak family or Jagtap family for the two seats, Maha Vikas Aghadi may stay away, however, if not, there are several aspirants.

This week, while the leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena would meet and take a final call on the decision to contest, the ruling BJP may also decide on the candidates.

In 2019, in Kasba Peth, Tilak secured 75,492 votes and defeated Anand Shinde of Congress, who got 47,296 votes while Vishal Dhanwade (Independent) was in third position getting 13,989 votes.

From 1995-2019, BJP’s Girish Bapat represented this seat. In 2019, Bapat contested the Lok Sabha seat from Pune and won.

In 2019 in Chinchwad, Jagtap secured 1,50,723 votes defeating Independent candidate Rahul Kalate who got 1,12,225 votes while BSP’s Rajendra Londhe with 3,954 votes was in third position. This seat falls under the Lok Sabha seat of Maval which is represented by Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena. Barne has switched over to Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

It may be mentioned, the November 3, 2022 bypolls in the Andheri East seat of Mumbai was won by Rutuja Latke, who contested on a ticket from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). The bypolls were necessitated because of the death of her husband and Shiv Sena MLA Laxman Jagtap. Following an appeal from various quarters including MNS President Raj Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, the BJP withdrew the candidature of Murji Patel making the contest a mere formality.

Tilak and Jagtap were the fifth and sixth members from the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly - elected in the 2019 Vidhan Sabha polls - who had passed away.

On December 2, 2021, Chandrakant Jadhav (Congress/Kolhapur North), who was suffering from an ailment, passed away in a hospital in Hyderabad. His wife, Jayashri Jadhav, won the bypolls.

On April 9, 2021, Raosaheb Antapurkar (Deglur/Congress), who was suffering from Covid-19 related complications passed away in a private hospital in Mumbai. He was viewed as close to former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-state Congress President Ashok Chavan. His son, Jitesh Antapurkar won the bypolls.

On November 28, 2020, Bharat Bhalke (Pandharpur-Mangalwedha/NCP) died due to post Covid-19 complications. Samadhan Autade of BJP won the bypolls.