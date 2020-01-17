Punjab Assembly pass resolution against Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Residents take part in a peaceful protest against amended Citizenship Act, in Mohali, Punjab, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The Punjab assembly this afternoon passed a resolution against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Punjab is now the second state after Kerala in the country to approve a resolution asking the Union government to repeal the controversial CAA. The State Vidhan Sabha has 117 MLA’s with Congress having a majority of 80 legislators. 

The opposition AAP supported the resolution while the Akali Dal and the BJP combined to oppose the resolution. Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh said the act was against the spirit of the Constitution.  

