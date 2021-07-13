Punjab cabinet to see rejig, Amarinder to remain CM: Report

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh is likely to retain his CM hat even as the state cabinet will undergo a rejig.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat told The Indian Express, that the party would replace the state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and subesquently reshuffle the state cabinet.

“There will be no change in the CM. Nobody demanded any change at that level. People had a few issues. Those will be sorted out. Also, the party has to take many factors into consideration. It has to work out the right role for the right person,” he said.

“Punjab will get a new PCC chief and a few new faces in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh,” Rawat told the daily. The changes are expected to happen in 2-3 days.

The Congress government in Punjab has been seeing dissent in its ranks over the chief minister’s style of functioning, the state government’s approach to the incidents of sacrilege dating back to 2015 and action against drug and transport mafia in the state.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has previously attacked the CM on issues like the alleged delay in the completion of a probe into the 2015 desecration of Sikh texts and the subsequent police firing on protesters.

He has also criticised the chief minister openly on issues such as sacrilege, electricity shortages, and farmers’ issues among others.