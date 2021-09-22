Punjab CM Channi, Sidhu pay obeisance at Golden Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

It was his first visit to the holy city after becoming the chief minister.

Channi was accompanied by his two deputies, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni, and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read | Punjab: 'Commoner' Channi takes on AAP and Amarinder

They also visited Durgiana temple.

Later, Channi, Randhawa, Soni and Sidhu went to a famous tea stall where they had a cuppa.

Channi, his two deputies and Sidhu reached Amritsar on Tuesday night from Delhi where they had gone to discuss the expansion of the new state Cabinet with the party's central leadership.