Punjab CM Channi carries out first Cabinet expansion

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi carries out first Cabinet expansion

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 26 2021, 17:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 17:34 ist
Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI file photo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi carried out his first Cabinet expansion on Sunday.

Among those who took oath at a ceremony underway at the Raj Bhavan were Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh.

Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla and Bharat Bhushan Ashu were the other ministers to be sworn in.

Read: Ministers in Amarinder Singh govt question decision to 'drop' them

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the legislators.

A total of 18 MLAs, including chief minister, can be included in the Cabinet

Channi had taken oath as the chief minister following the unceremonious exit of Congress veteran Amarinder Singh.

Channi's two deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in on Monday.

Earlier, a section of Congress leaders from the state had written to the party's state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu against the induction of former minister Rana Gurjit Singh, alleging he was “corrupt and tainted".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Charanjit Singh Channi
Congress
Punjab
cabinet expansion
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 