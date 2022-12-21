Punjab CM Mann meets KCR, discusses country’s politics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann called on Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, the palatial office-cum-residence of the latter in Hyderabad.

This is the first meeting between the two after the TRS officially became Bharat Rashtra Samiti and KCR its national president recently.

Mann, an AAP leader, was in Hyderabad on Tuesday to meet the industry leaders in Telangana in order to attract investments for his state.

The two Chief Ministers, CMO sources said, discussed the political situation in the country, progress made by Telangana on various fronts in the last eight years, and governance in the state of Punjab. Mann took over as Punjab CM in March.

On this occasion, Punjab CM Mann congratulated BRS supremo KCR for the formation of BRS party at the national level.

Also Read | Telangana Congress infighting intensifies, 13 PCC members quit posts

KCR had last week launched his party’s national level activities by inaugurating the BRS office on Sardar Patel Marg in central Delhi.

The event was not attended by AAP chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, even as former CMs of Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka Akhilesh Yadav and H D Kumaraswamy were in attendance.

In May this year, KCR went to Chandigarh, where he, accompanied by AAP Chief Ministers Kejriwal and Mann, distributed Rs three lakh cheques on behalf of

Telangana government to the families of farmers who died during the agitation against the Narendra Modi government’s farm laws. The contentious laws enacted in 2020 were repealed in 2021.

Though not stated explicitly, some BRS leaders are viewing the Mann-KCR meeting as an endorsement of the Telangana chief minister’s national venture.

BRS expansion plans

Meanwhile, BRS leaders said that their national party activities, and expansion programmes would gain momentum after Christmas. After the New Delhi inauguration, the BRS flag could be soon hoisted in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

By December end, the party’s farmer wing Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samiti cells would be opened in six states.