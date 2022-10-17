Comparing Sisodia with Bhagat Singh unfortunate: Cong

Punjab Congress chief slams Kejriwal for comparing Sisodia, Jain with Bhagat Singh

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira sought an apology from Kejriwal for his comment

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  Oct 17 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 16:51 ist
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Credit: Twitter @RajaBrar_INC

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal for comparing party leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, terming it as unfortunate.            

“No individual can ever match the sacrifice and commitment of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Ji. At the young age of 23, He gave his life for the motherland. Comparison of corruption accused Satyendar Jain & @msisodia with Bhagat Singh Ji by @ArvindKejriwal is unfortunate,” said Warring in a tweet here.    

Speaking to reporters later, Warring said, “It is not right to compare anyone with Bhagat Singh. Be it Raja Warring or anyone else.”        

Also Read | 'Jail locks will be broken': Arvind Kejriwal as Sisodia's CBI questioning under way

“(Manish) Sisodia saab can be a good person. (Arvind) Kejriwal saab can be a good person, (Bhagwant) Mann saab can be a good person. But it is not right to compare any one with Bhagat Singh,” said Warring.            

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira sought an apology from Kejriwal for equating the two AAP leaders with Bhagat Singh.            

“We demand an unconditional apology from @ArvindKejriwalfor insulting Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji & other martyrs by equating him to tainted & corrupt leaders like Satyendar Jain & @msisodia who're only “looting” India while Bhagat Singh ji laid down his life for India,” alleged Khaira in a tweet.      

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal on Sunday had termed his government's fight with the Centre as the “second freedom struggle”', and compared Sisodia and Jain to martyr Bhagat Singh.  

Also Read | 'AAP biggest corrupt party': BJP on Sisodia's questioning by CBI

Kejriwal had made the remarks after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia for questioning on Monday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy.

Bhagat Singh
AAP
Congress
Manish Sisodia
Satyendra Jain
Arvind Kejriwal
CBI
India News
Indian Politics

