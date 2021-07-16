Punjab Congress crisis: Countdown to decision begins

With the beginning of the countdown to a final decision on the vexed Punjab Congress internal strife, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat a day after he and his bete noire Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held separate meetings with their supporters in Chandigarh.

After the high decibel political drama that played out on Thursday after Rawat's remarks signalling that Sidhu could be made Punjab Congress chief, leaders on Friday remained tightlipped about what transpired in the meeting. While Sidhu, who is hardly known for his silence, did not speak at all, the flamboyant Rawat merely said that he went there to submit his report on Punjab to the Congress chief and as soon as a decision was taken by the Congress president, he would share it with the media.

Trying to dismiss speculation that Sidhu will become Punjab Congress chief, Rawat shot back by asking "Who said this?". Earlier in the morning, former I&B Minister Manish Tewari, who is close to Captain Amarinder Singh advanced the Chief Minister's social representation argument, tweeting about the electoral importance of communities.

Talking about the demographics of Punjab, Tewari flagged that while 57.75 per cent population of electorates are Sikhs: Hindus are 39.49 per cent. Dalits, comprising both Sikhs and Hindus, make up 31.94 per cent of electorates.

Tewari argued Punjab is both progressive and secular but balancing social interest groups is the key, which is required for maintaining the principle of equality.

One of the arguments advanced by the Amarinder camp was that two Jat Sikhs (community to which he and Sidhu both belong) cannot occupy two top slots in state politics.

Replying to a tweet regarding Punjab's social fabric, Tewari also said, "Our family has sacrificed itself at the altar of Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiyat to uphold pluralistic ethos of Punjab. Punjab has always walked an extra mile to keep its social equilibrium intact. Born to a Jat Sikh mother & a Hindu Father I understand this very well."

Team Amarinder is pushing for names of Manish Tewari and Vijay Inder Singla from Hindu community for PCC chief as Sunil Jakhar who is being replaced is also a Hindu.

While the local media had reported that a miffed Amarinder Singh may not contest or campaign for the party, the CM's advisor had, hours after Rawat's clarification that he did not say Sidhu will become PCC chief, took to Twitter to clarify that talks about him withdrawing from the contest are speculations and the Chief Minister will lead from the front to make Congress victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls.

"Please read my statement very carefully and try to understand the words and their meanings," Rawat said on Friday, with sources saying that he will be meeting Amarinder Singh in a bid to pacify him and work out a formula.

Amid simmering tension, both Singh and Sidhu had on Thursday evening held separate meetings with their supporters and MLAs. If the dissension continues further, it can damage Congress substantially, which is otherwise hopeful of a comeback in the state despite a strong incumbency wave against the Singh government. The contest in the upcoming Assembly election is going to be a four-cornered one between Congress, SAD-BSP alliance, AAP and BJP.

The party high command is trying to reach out to all three dominant groups of Sikhs, Hindus and the separate block of Dalits which are found in both communities but have a relatively distinct identity in Punjab. Tewari obliquely batted for a PCC chief from the Hindu community.

The party was earlier toying with the idea of having two working presidents --one each from Hindu and Dalit communities. That could change the current scenario.

Earlier, there was also a talk of making Sidhu the Deputy CM in the state like that in Rajasthan, minus the PCC chief post.

A three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge, which was set up to end factionalism in the state has already met all stakeholders and MLAs and the panel report will reflect the larger view.

With SAD and AAP already in campaign mode, Congress is running short of time and a decision is likely to be made very soon, the sources say.