Punjab Crisis Live: Piyush Goyal 'deeply concerned' about what's happening in Congress

Punjab political drama continues to unravel as former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Congress over the preposterous lies being floated by various party leaders in a “clear bid to cover up their mishandling of the crisis in the state”. This came after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, referring to Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the post, revealed that 78 out of 79 MLAs had written that the Chief Minister should be replaced. Stay tuned for updates.
Akali Dal attacks Punjab govt for 'failing' to compensate cotton farmers hit by pink bollworm attack
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led Punjab government for "miserably failing" to compensate farmers of the state's cotton belt who faced "huge losses" due to pink bollworm attack.
Dissidence woes mount for Congress: The Congress is under siege on multiple fronts, battling dissidence in three states — Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Meghalaya — in a reflection of the state of affairs in the party
As Congress grappled with the crisis in Punjab, trouble was brewing in Chhattisgarh, with MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel camping in Delhi to thwart any attempts at a leadership change.
If that wasn't enough, the party in Meghalaya was on the verge of implosion as disgruntled legislators were all set to join the Trinamool Congress.
Chhattisgarh can never become Punjab, says CM Baghel on change of guard buzz
Amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday asserted that his state can never become Punjab, and said the two states bear only one similarity - that of having numbers in their names. "Punjab is land of punj (five) aab (water). It is made up of five rivers. Similarly Chhattisgarh has derived its name from 'chhattis' (thirty six) 'garh' (fort). No other states have numbers in their names. There is no other similarity between the two states," he added.
Congress' actions suggest that they have no concerns for national security: Goyal
So far none of Congress' actions seems to suggest that they've any concern for the national security or interest. I've not yet heard any comment from any senior leader, except G-23, who has also expressed a similar concern about the happenings in Punjab: Piyush Goyal
It is very, very deeply unfortunate that the Congress party has gone to the level of compromising the national security for petty, personal, or political gains of a few people: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Deeply concerned about what's happening in Congress in Punjab, says Piyush Goyal
Even as a BJP leader, I am extremely, deeply concerned about what is happening in the Congress party in Punjab because national security comes first for us: Union Minister Piyush Goyal