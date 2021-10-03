Punjab Crisis Live: Piyush Goyal 'deeply concerned' about what's happening in Congress

Punjab political drama continues to unravel as former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Congress over the preposterous lies being floated by various party leaders in a “clear bid to cover up their mishandling of the crisis in the state”. This came after Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, referring to Capt Amarinder Singh’s resignation from the post, revealed that 78 out of 79 MLAs had written that the Chief Minister should be replaced. Stay tuned for updates.