Punjab Elections 2022: A crowded, chaotic affair

As Punjab is set to vote on February 14 for assembly elections 2022, an air of political uncertainty looms. The state has witnessed high drama in the past year and continues to remain in news. What began as farmers' protests at an unprecedented scale, moved to Akali Dal abandoning the BJP, followed by the change of CMs, and most recently, the drama over an alleged lapse in the security during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state.

Not to forget Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and a coalition of farmers that are now going to be contenders to be dealt with. The elections in the northern state are now a multi-party and multifaceted affair, and will set the course for the future of top leaders. Will Captain Amarinder Singh be able to avenge his ouster, or the relatively fresh face Charanjit Singh Channi hold on to the seat? Many such questions will be answered only on the counting day.

Each party is facing its own woes. Akali Dal is going to the polls without BJP as an ally., for the first time since 1996. And as for BJP itself, the party is hoping to scramble some support after the repeal of farm laws, which apparently dented its hold substantially. Congress, which came to power with an overwhelming majority in 2017, is yet to maintain poise after Amarinder's exit. Channi, a Dalit leader who wants to come off as someone with roots on the ground, has been kept busy through his relatively brief stint as chief of the state.

The equations were further muddled by the entry of farmers as a political force. As many as 22 unions that backed the year-long agitation have come together as Samyukta Samaj Morcha, spearheaded by B S Rajewal, a popular name after the protests. Rajewal most recently has ruled out any alliance with AAP, which is facing defections in the state.

Punjab is crucial for Congress, a party that has struggled to keep its leaders together. State party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's tirades against his own party and his alleged role in the ouster of Amarinder have also sparked some angst. Channi has the responsibility of displaying collective leadership to win over enough votes to hold on to the power.

Amarinder has predictably moved on to form a party (Lok Congress Party) to aid the BJP, an eternal beneficiary of the tussles in the grand old party. The saffron party is increasingly trying to portray itself as the saviour of the border state and recent drama over PM's security has only added to their narrative. Meanwhile, AAP does not have a CM face as of now, but Kejriwal has held campaigns in the state, promising his model of development and multiple vows of benefits.

Akali Dal is left for Sukhbir Badal only now. The nonagenarian party veteran Parkash Singh Badal is still around and remains a crowd-puller for the Dal but their key sell remains their decision to abandon BJP in the wake of farmers' agitations.

