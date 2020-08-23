Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa tests Covid-19 positive

Punjab min Sukhjinder Randhawa tests Covid-19 positive

Punjab Cabinet Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for the coronavirus, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday evening.

"My Cabinet colleague and Cooperation & Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for #Covid19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon," the chief minister said in his tweet.

Randhawa is the third minister of the Amarinder Singh-led government to have contracted the infection.

Earlier, cabinet ministers Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Gurpreet Singh Kangar had tested positive for Covid-19.

