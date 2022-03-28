'Punjab will fight': Mann on Shah's Chandigarh pitch

'Punjab will fight': Bhagwant Mann reacts to Shah's Chandigarh pitch

In a tweet, Mann alleged that the 'Central government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 28 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 12:40 ist
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Credit: IANS Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the Punjab government "will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh".

In a tweet, Mann alleged that the "Central government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966."

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will be eligible for same benefits as Central government employees.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Punjab
Chandigarh
Indian Politics
AAP
Amit Shah

Related videos

What's Brewing

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 