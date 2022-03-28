'Punjab will fight': Bhagwant Mann reacts to Shah's Chandigarh pitch

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said that the Punjab government "will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh".

In a tweet, Mann alleged that the "Central government has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966."

This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that employees of the Chandigarh Union Territory administration will be eligible for same benefits as Central government employees.

