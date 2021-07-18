Punjab's Congress suspense continues; decision on Sidhu likely on June 19

While speculations soar about Navjot Singh Sidhu being made PCC chief, power tussle in Congress-ruled Punjab was unabated and symbolism was in full play.

After Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh met his one-time detractor and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa, CM's close aide and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari hailed Bajwa as an "old dyed in the wool Congressman".

The barb was not lost as Sidhu had joined Congress only in 2017 after a three-year stint in BJP since 2014. The current speculation was that Sidhu could go to AAP if not given a major role in the party.

Bajwa's meeting with the Chief Minister came amid a strong buzz of Sidhu's potential appointment chief of the party's state unit, which raised many eyebrows. The meeting between the two leaders, who onced shared a bitter relationship came while Sidhu held back to back meetings with Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and several MLAs.

Those in attendance at the CM's residence also included Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh and Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, a meeting which was well publicised.

The CM's Media Advisor tweeted, "Punjab Speaker Rana K P Singh, Rajya Sabha MP and former Punjab Congress president Partap Singh Bajwa and cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi called on Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh at his residence".

Manish Tewari, who had earlier tweeted about the demographic statistics of Jat Sikhs, Hindus and Dalits, which indicated his batting for a Hindu state chief on Sunday, tweeted the photo of the Chief Minister's meeting with these leaders saying it was good to see them together.

Good to see @Partap_Sbajwa & @capt_amarinder together along with our Hon’ble Speaker @RanakpINC & @iranasodhi .

Partap who I know since 1983 and Captain Sahib would make a good team for the times ahead

He is an old dyed in the wool Congress Man pic.twitter.com/cvtQtn6KtM — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) July 17, 2021

"Partap, who I have known since 1983, and Captain Sahib would make a good team for the times ahead," said Tewari. Team Amarinder's argument was that both Sidhu and the CM being from the same Jat Sikh community, both holding top positions will not send a right signal. Bajwa, the former PCC chief, also belongs to the same community.

That Bajwa, who had hogged headlines in 2015 for his strident criticism of the chief minister, was back in the play though he changed the pitch, was clear as he held a meeting with nine out of 11 Congress MPs in Delhi on Sunday over the evolving political situation in the state. While sources said Bajwa is also keen for the PPCC Chief post, Bajwa insisted there was no factionalism in the Punjab Congress and quoted the leadership's statement saying elections would be fought under the leadership of the chief minister.

MPs, however, said they met to discuss the strategy for the Monsoon session beginning Monday.

The chief minister is learnt to have insisted on Sidhu tendering any apology for attacks made against him in the past before the party high command names him state unit chief.

10 Congress MLAs in a joint statement issued by party leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Chandigarh urged the party high command not to let the Chief Minister down and flagged that Sidhu condemning and criticising his own party and government in public has only created a rift in the cadres and weakened it. The MLAs backed Singh over his decision not to meet Sidhu until he publicly tenders an apology. They felt Sidhu should do this so that the party and government can function in tandem.

Meanwhile, Congress state chief Sunil Jakhar, who will hold a meeting of party legislators and district unit presidents including those loyal to the chief minister, has said the high command's decision will be acceptable to all.

In the meeting all the MLAs and district presidents would pass a resolution stating that whatever decision the party high command takes regarding Punjab, would be acceptable to the entire state unit. This resolution will then be sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

