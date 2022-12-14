Raghuram Rajan joining Bharat Jodo Yatra not a surprise, says BJP

The BJP on Wednesday took a swipe at former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan after he joined the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with "disdain" as it is "coloured and opportunistic".
BJP's foreign affairs department head Vijay Chauthaiwale tweeted, "One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR (Raghuram Rajan) can walk from Delhi to Chicago."
One former RBI governor became head of govt and country lost ten precious years. Thanks to Modi, India will not repeat that mistake. RRR can walk from Delhi to Chicago. https://t.co/Pi2lnokmfQ
— Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) December 14, 2022
The party's IT department head Amit Malviya said, "Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic."
Raghuram Rajan, former RBI Governor, a Congress appointee, joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is not a surprise. He fancies himself as the next Manmohan Singh. Just that his commentary on India’s economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic…
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 14, 2022
Rajan had joined Rahul Gandhi during the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan. Appointed as RBI governor during the Congress-led UPA reign, Rajan has been a critic of some aspects of the BJP government's policies, including its handling of the economy.
While the BJP targeted Rajan, Congress leaders expressed happiness at the noted economist joining the yatra.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "A strong and sound economy is a combination of growth and welfare. Our vision is to reclaim that India. We are glad that Former RBI Governor & leading Economist, Shri Raghuram Rajan joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in our endeavour to build an agenda for the future."
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukraine's latest need: 50 mn LED light bulbs
Inside a Lego factory, where Christmas wishes come true
Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand
Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border
Year-ender: Celebs who became parents in 2022
Ukraine war: Kherson hunts for traitors
Christmas 2022: Best smartwatch gift options
Neymar cleared of corruption over Barcelona transfer