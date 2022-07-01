Rahul slams Centre over growing gap between rich & poor

Rahul attacks BJP government over growing gap between rich & poor

The Congress has been criticising the BJP government over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 12:21 ist

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday charged that the BJP government has created two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor.

He cited media reports to say that while the Adani group would acquire Holcim's stake worth USD 6.38 billion in Ambuja Cement and ACC without any tax, millions of poor children will now need Aadhar IDs to access their right for a nutritious meals.

"Two Indias:Rich 'mitron' spoon-fed thousands of crores through tax exemptions and loan waivers. Poor children need Aadhar to get nutritious meals at Anganwadis," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP government over the widening gap between the rich and the poor in the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 