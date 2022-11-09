Rahul can challenge PM Modi in 2024 polls, but common face will be decided by opposition parties together: Gehlot

Rahul Gandhi has the quality to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next Lok Sabha elections, but a common face will be decided by all the opposition parties together, senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI, Gehlot said the issues that the former Congress chief are highlighting through the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' are related to the general public and his message is reaching every home in the country.

Gehlot, senior Congress observer for the Gujarat Assembly elections, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is misleading the people, asserting that Congress will perform well in the western state.

He also expressed hope that the Congress is going to form the government with full majority in Himachal Pradesh.

"There is an anti-government wave in both the states. Congress is moving ahead at a fast pace. Himachal Pradesh is going to vote on November 12, and I am sure Congress will form government with full majority," Gehlot said.

"Elections have just been announced in Gujarat. We have taken five yatras there, passing through 175 assembly constituencies. I hope we will do well," he said.

To a question on the impact of the AAP in Gujarat, the Rajasthan chief minister said, "AAP is only misleading the people. It has captured the media. There is nothing other than this."

All 68 seats in Himachal Pradesh will go to polls on November 12. In Gujarat, of the 182 assembly seats, voting in 89 constituencies will be held in the first phase on December 1 and the remaining 93 seats will go to polls on December 5. Counting of votes in both the states will take place on December 8.

On the question related to Rahul Gandhi not campaigning in these assembly elections, Gehlot said, "Rahul Gandhi is not able to go to many states because there is a route for his journey. Attempts are being made to make it an issue without any reason.”

"Inflation and unemployment should end, and there should be brotherhood in the country. This is the purpose of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. His message is reaching every door."

At the same time, he said, "There is a lot of demand for Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Gujarat. He may or may not go, but the issues he is talking about are the issues of the people."

When asked whether Gandhi can challenge Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Gehlot said, "He has the power to challenge. It is there from the beginning. But his image has been tarnished by misusing social media. But now the public has understood."

When asked about the opposition face, he said that "all political parties will decide. The country wants the Opposition to remain united".