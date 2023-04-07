BJP rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra's narrative: Congress

Rahul created powerful narrative via Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP trying to 'divert' attention: Congress

"Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was truly transformational, said Jairam Ramesh

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 07 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 16:29 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Friday said Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through the Bharat Jodo Yatra and alleged that a "rattled BJP" has been trying to "derail, distort, defame and divert".

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said one of the three important issues raised during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was growing economic inequality and the main reason for this is skyrocketing inflation.

Also Read | Rahul to take decision on Siddaramaiah's second seat

He also shared a chart comparing the prices of essential commodities in 2013 with that of 2023. Sharing the chart, Ramesh urged people to look at the way household budget has been affected in the last 10 years.

In another tweet, Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi created a powerful new national narrative through Bharat Jodo Yatra. It was truly transformational."

"A rattled BJP has been trying to derail, distort, defame and divert from that narrative. Sadly some high, supposedly neutral authorities are also engaging in this 4D assault," the Congress leader said.

Also Read | Rahul disqualified, convicted MP from Gujarat not: Kharge slams BJP for hypocrisy

His remarks come a day after opposition parties, including Congress, TMC, BRS and Samajwadi Party, came together in a show of unity and accused the Modi government of getting the second half of the budget session "washed out", while asserting that if this attitude continues, the country will move towards "dictatorship".

Addressing a joint press conference of opposition leaders at the Constitution Club on Thursday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of not walking the talk on democratic principles and causing disruptions in Parliament to divert attention from the Opposition's demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Jairam Ramesh
Indian Politics
India News
Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

Is TikTok harming our cognitive abilities?

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

In Kerala, mangroves make way for booming city of Kochi

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Missing brands, no cooling: Delhi beer lovers in a fix

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

Mangoes arrive early, see brisk sales

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

30 yrs of Project Elephant: How to secure corridors

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Female bushcrickets at higher predation risk: Study

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Stormy Daniels says Trump should not go to prison

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

 