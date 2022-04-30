Rahul Gandhi a 'fake astrologer', says Pralhad Joshi on coal crisis

Asserting that the ministries of coal, power and railways are working to expedite the transportation of coal across India, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a 'fake astrologer'.

"Today we're supplying 818 million tonnes of coal. As demand increases, Coal, Power & Railways ministries are working to expedite transportation of coal. Without knowing facts if he keeps talking, then I've nothing else to call him but a fake-astrologer," Joshi told news agency ANI.

On Thursday, Joshi said that thermal power plants (TPPs) have 21-22 million tonnes of coal which will last for 10 days.

