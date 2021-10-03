Rahul Gandhi again targets Modi govt on Chinese incursions

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again targeted the government over the Chinese "incursions" in Ladakh and Uttarakhand by taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his '56-inch' chest remark he made during 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign.

"China plus Pakistan plus 'Mr 56 inch' is equal to increasing Chinese occupation of India's land," he said in a tweet in Hindi with hashtags of Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

Around 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Barahoti sector in Uttarakhand on August 30. They returned after spending a few hours inside Indian territory. There were no official comments regarding the incident.

A vocal critic of the Modi government, Rahul has been targeting the government over the Chinese incursions and has accused the BJP dispensation of not doing enough to protect the territorial integrity of the nation. Last week, he tweeted, "Jumla - Will kill you by entering the house. Truth- China is killing us by entering our country."

He has also been attacking the government on a variety of issues, including price rise. On Saturday, he said, "Petrol prices are responsible for record breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records."

