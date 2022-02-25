Rahul Gandhi asks party leaders to avoid talking on hijab row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday advised the party’s state leaders to avoid wading into the hijab controversy till the court gives its final verdict.

“Since the court is seized of the matter, let us wait for the final verdict. After the court pronounces its verdict, the party can take a view. Till that time, the leaders should not comment on the issue,” Rahul is learnt to have said at a meeting of senior leaders of the state unit here.

The meeting was convened to discuss the party’s strategy for next year’s Assembly elections. He asked the state leaders to fight for protecting the interests of minorities and upholding democratic values, party sources said.

Also Read | Two more arrested in Harsha murder case, number rises to 10

The Congress state unit has been cautious in reacting to the issue.

While former chief minister Siddaramaiah and some Muslim leaders openly demanded that the government allow Muslim girls to wear hijab in schools and colleges, KPCC president D K Shivakumar has avoided commenting on the issue.

It is said that Rahul cautioned the leaders not to fall into the trap of the BJP on these issues.

He told the leaders not to give scope for internal bickering on any issues, in the backdrop of the infighting between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar factions.

Also Read | HC interim order not applicable on turban-wearing students: BC Nagesh

The leaders requested Rahul for early appointment of office bearers and announcement of candidates for elections, at least 6 months in advance.

Emerging out of the meeting, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala told reporters that Rahul told the state leaders to expose the ‘corrupt practices’ of the BJP government in the state. He said the issue of infighting did not come up in the meeting.

Shivakumar told reporters, “There is no infighting in the party and all are working together.”

It was decided that the state leaders would resume the Mekedatu march on February 27.

Also REad | Hijab row: State’s power to interfere with ERP is restricted, says Karnataka HC

Rahul held individual meetings with the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge, former CM Siddaramaiah, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad and Shivakumar.

Senior leaders M Veerappa Moily, G Parameshwara and others attended the meeting.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

;