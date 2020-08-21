Rahul Gandhi attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Rahul attacks govt on state of economy, unemployment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday again attacked the government over the state of the economy and unemployment, accusing it of spending public money on "image correction".

Citing a news report which claimed the government is seeking to plan a media blitz for its 'image correction' to help improve India's rankings on various indices, Gandhi tweeted, "Economic slump, unemployment, Chinese aggression ail our country. GOI: Let's spend taxpayers' money on 'image correction'."

Congress has also demanded answers from the government on its plan to "improve the economy and employment generation". 

