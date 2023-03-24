Rahul Gandhi visits Parliament a day after conviction

Rahul Gandhi attends Congress MP meet in Parliament a day after conviction

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 24 2023, 11:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 11:45 ist
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Friday, March 24, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

A day after conviction by a Surat Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was present in a meeting of the MPs at the party office in Parliament premises.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on Friday to devise a strategy after Rahul Gandhi's conviction.

Also Read — Sword of disqualification hangs over Rahul Gandhi

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also called a meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, following which the MPs will march to the Vijay Chowk.

On the same evening, all the state Congress presidents and legislative party leaders will meet to chalk out plans for nationwide protests.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has also sought time to meet President Droupadi Murmu on this issue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Sonia Gandhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Twitter to remove 'legacy' blue checkmarks from April 1

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

K'taka: Knowledge City on 2,000 acres

Brush with the blushes

Brush with the blushes

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

Ronaldo breaks all-time men's international caps record

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India

 