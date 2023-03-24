Rahul Gandhi attends Congress MP meet in Parliament a day after conviction

A day after conviction by a Surat Court, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday was present in a meeting of the MPs at the party office in Parliament premises.

Sonia Gandhi was also present in the meeting.

The Congress party has called a meeting of its steering committee members, senior leaders, state chiefs and legislative party leaders on Friday to devise a strategy after Rahul Gandhi's conviction.

The party has planned mega protests in the coming days, taking all like-minded parties along.

Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has also called a meeting of the opposition parties on Friday, following which the MPs will march to the Vijay Chowk.

On the same evening, all the state Congress presidents and legislative party leaders will meet to chalk out plans for nationwide protests.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has also sought time to meet President Droupadi Murmu on this issue.