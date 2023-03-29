Rahul Gandhi believes it's his birthright to rule country: BJP

Rahul believes it's his birthright to rule country: BJP

The BJP cited several instances of 'attack' on institutions during the Congress rule to counterattack rival parties over their similar charges

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 11:48 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (L) and Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Credit: PTI Photos

The BJP claimed on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi believes it is his "birthright" to rule the country because he was born in a particular family.

Keeping up the heat on the Congress leader, whose disqualification from Lok Sabha has become a rallying point for the Opposition, the BJP cited several instances of "attack" on institutions during the Congress rule to counterattack rival parties over their similar charges,.

Also Read: Caste conundrum: The 'Modi' surname and its OBC linkages

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that the former Congress president thinks all institutions are beneath him and that is why he is upset with the court order convicting him for "insulting" the Other Backward Classes and his subsequent disqualification.

"He thinks it is his birthright to rule because he was a born in a family. He does politics of entitlement and considers himself above the Constitution, court and Parliament," Vaishnaw said attacking Gandhi.

The minister cited the incident of Gandhi tearing an ordinance passed by the Union Cabinet when the Congress-led UPA was in power and the presence of a "parallel PMO" in Sonia Gandhi-headed National Advisory Council to hit back at the opposition party over its charge of "weakening of institutions" under the current dispensation.

"All the corrupt people have united with one common goal of attacking the present government, which is working with a newer vigour for country's development," he said.

