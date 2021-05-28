Rahul Gandhi blames PM Modi's 'gimmicks' for second wave of Covid-19; dubs PM 'event manager'

While addressing the media via video conferencing today, Congress leader lashed out at PM Modi and blamed him for the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that the Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave. Blaming the Prime Minister for "not understanding Covid-19", Rahul Gandhi said that India's death rate is a lie.

He added that the government is not understanding the nature of what they're fighting and the dangers of strains of the virus.

"You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97% of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3% are vaccinated," said the former Congress president.

Gandhi said that the problem is the lack of a vaccination strategy and that PM Modi doesn't think strategically. "He is an event manager, he thinks one event at a time," he added.

