Rahul Gandhi calls for reducing prices of petrol, diesel

Rahul Gandhi calls for reducing petrol, diesel prices

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 05 2022, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 17:00 ist
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called for reducing prices of petrol and diesel after reports that global crude oil rates had fallen.

He tagged a news report that said the price of crude oil has fallen by $7.3 a gallon and the price of petrol will fall by Rs 8 a litre if oil companies reduce prices.

"Enough is enough, at least reduce the prices of petrol and diesel now," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi using the hashtag "PetrolDieselPrice" and "FuelLoot".

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also called for stopping the "loot" and for reducing the rates of petrol and diesel.

"'Lootjeevi' Modi government, why does it not stop the dacoity on the pockets of the poor, middle class and salaried people," he asked.

He said now that the elections are also close the price of petrol and diesel should be reduced.

"The 'election season' is also here. Should the government be reminded that when crude oil rates fall, the prices of petrol and diesel are reduced...? #StopFuelLoot," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the government over the high fuel prices and high taxes on petrol and diesel.

