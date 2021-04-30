Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Covid-19 patients

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of Covid-19 patients due to lack of treatment

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2021, 12:21 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 12:21 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday offered his condolences to all those who have lost their dear ones due to lack of treatment and said prayers and sympathies from every state of the country are with them.

Also read: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

"My condolences to fellow citizens losing their loved ones due to lack of treatment. You are not alone in this tragedy -- prayers and sympathies are with you from every state of the country. There is hope if we are together," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

COVID-19
Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Coronavirus
India

