Rahul condoles death of security personnel in J&K

Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam

Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 17:01 ist
Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty sustained injuries on Tuesday when the bus fell in deep gorge in Pahalgam. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the death of security personnel in an accident in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.

Six ITBP personnel and a policeman died while 32 others -- who were returning from Amarnath Yatra duty -- sustained injuries on Tuesday when the bus fell in deep gorge in Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Also Read— 7 security personnel dead as bus falls into gorge in J&K's Pahalgam
Two ITBP personnel died on the spot, five security personnel succumbed to injuries later.

The news of a bus carrying ITBP personnel falling into a gorge in Pahalgam area of ​​Jammu and Kashmir is very saddening, Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"I wish the injured jawans a speedy recovery and peace to the souls of the martyred and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the former Congress chief said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Pahalgam
ITBP
amarnath yatra
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 