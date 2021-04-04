Rahul Gandhi condoles loss of lives in Naxal encounter

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday expressed grief over the killing of security personnel in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh.

"My condolences to the families of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in combat in Chhattisgarh," he said on Twitter.

Twenty-two jawans were killed the Naxal attack that took place on Saturday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the news of martyrdom of 22 jawans is devastating. He also paid homage to their martyrdom and condolences to the family.

"Sadly, Prime Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah are too busy electioneering to take on the menace of Naxalism. TV proclamations ain't enough. We need to put a decisive strategy and blueprint," he said in a tweet.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also saluted the martyrdom of the brave soldiers while fighting the Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.

"The entire country is sad and angry at this incident. The country will always remember the martyrdom of our brave soldiers. May God support the families of the martyred soldiers in this hour of grief and good health to the injured," she said in a tweet in Hindi.