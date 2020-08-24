Rahul Gandhi crucial for Congress ahead of Kerala Assembly polls: Ramesh Chennithala

As the leadership crisis looms large over Congress, the party leaders in states like Kerala, where Assembly polls are due in 2021 are keeping their fingers crossed. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala wants Rahul Gandhi to return as party president and strengthen it to face elections, which are due in five states over the next year.

A recent survey in Kerala revealed that the ruling CPM-led Left Front may retain power, unlike the usual trend in the state of Congress and CPM coming to power alternately. But Chennithala tells DH’s Arjun Raghunath that Congress is confident of winning in Kerala by focusing on the “rampant corruption” and “autocratic style of functioning” of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

What should the Congress do to regain party’s strength?

If Madam (Sonia Gandhi) is stepping down, Rahul Gandhi has to take over as party president. Madam has been doing her best, but her health is a concern. Being a young and sharp leader with pan-India acceptance, Rahul will be able to take on the BJP effectively. He can fight Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I think he is the only choice to regain people’s confidence in India’s Grand Old Party. His decision to step down taking moral responsibility for Congress’ setback in Lok Sabha polls was highly appreciated. But now, the people and party workers want Rahul back as president as early as possible. I had recently written a letter to Rahul Gandhi in this regard.

Do you feel a total revamp at the top is required to give more prominence to young leaders?

I do feel that young leaders should be given more prominence in the party leadership. But senior and old leaders should not be sidelined as their experience is very valuable for the party.

What are Congress’ prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections?

Among the states going for polls over the coming months, the Congress-led UDF has very high chance of winning in Kerala as the people are disillusioned with the CPM-led Left Democratic Front. They promised big things, but nothing happened. Rampant corruption, backdoor appointments, the autocratic way of functioning of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the present gold smuggling case involving the CM’s office have exposed the Left Front government. The government initially tried to be evasive about the allegations raised by the Opposition. But now, the people have started realising the facts and there is no chance that the Left Front will retain power.

Will BJP eat into Congress’ vote bank in Kerala, too?

The BJP has been sabotaging democracy and misusing power (at the Centre) to grab power (in the states). In states like Karnataka, Goa, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP grabbed power by sabotaging people’s mandate. These were states in which the people’s mandate was in favour of Congress and its coalition partners. The BJP is resorting to all undemocratic ways to hijack power through the backdoor. Definitely, the people will react to this. In Kerala, there is little scope for BJP. They may even lose the one seat they got for the first time in the last elections. The main reason is that the people badly want to vote out the Left Front. The Congress-led United Democratic Front is the only option. The BJP will never get the numbers to form a government in Kerala.

Won’t the Ram temple issue affect Congress’ minority vote bank?

Congress never preached Hindutva, but only respected the Supreme Court order on the Ram temple issue. Rahul Gandhi had clearly pointed out that Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of love and can never appear in hatred. The BJP is practising the politics of meddling (in religious issues). What was the need for the Prime Minister to go for the Ram temple bhoomi puja ceremony? The Indian Union Muslim League, which is a key coalition partner of the Congress in Kerala, expressed their views on the issue openly as it is an independent political party. But they clearly understand Congress’ stand and will continue to remain firmly with us.

Does the pro-Congress wave Kerala witnessed during the Lok Sabha polls still persist?

Of course. The people desperately want to vote out the CPM-led government and hence the Congress-led UDF will come back to power. Though Assembly bypolls generally favour the ruling front, out of the six recent bypolls, Congress-led UDF won three. A pro-Congress political situation still prevails in Kerala.

Despite you being Opposition leader, there seems to be some confusion over who will be the CM if Congress wins?

Congress never projects CM candidate prior to election. Such decisions are taken only by the leadership after reviewing the election results and taking the opinions of the elected members. Hence, there are no such concerns now. The party will unitedly fight the elections.

What will be your priority in candidate selection in polls? Will there be a bar on those who have been contesting for years?

We prefer more young people to contest the elections. They would be more acceptable to the voters. Similarly, women will be also given enough prominence in candidate selection. We have already started the groundwork for the elections as the local body polls are also approaching.