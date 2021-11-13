Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician: BJP leader B L Santhosh

Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician: B L Santhosh

'Congress leaders are of the opinion that the news related to them will appear on the front page if they target Modi,' he said during an event in Mangaluru

Naina J A
Naina J A
  • Nov 13 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 16:08 ist
BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh said that Rahul Gandhi is a part time politician and does not have any experience in politics.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) tweets sitting somewhere. Our aim is to free India from the Congress ideology and not eradicate Congress from India. An able administration is possible only when there is an effective opposition party,” he said during the valedictory of state-level workshop organised for representatives of 24 cells of the BJP at T V Raman Pai hall in Mangaluru.

“Congress leaders are of the opinion that the news related to them will appear on the front page if they target Modi. We have to get ready to free the country from the ideology of the Congress through our political ideology,” he said.

"The Congress has been using the name of Gandhi. The Congress should stop indulging cheap politics. A strong opposition is needed for providing good administration in the country. Congress leaders should stop behaving like demagogues," he added.

“Congress has lost the trust of the people. There is a lack of trustworthy leadership in Congress. The Congress leaders should stop sowing the seeds of hate among castes. Levelling allegations against RSS when elections are nearing shows their mentality," he said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary, S Angara, and others were present.

