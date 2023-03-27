Rahul Gandhi is confused: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday described Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as “confused” and said he was no match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Irani was interacting with the students of PES University as part of “Yuva Samvada - A Conversation with First Time Voters” organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha.

Replying to a question on Rahul’s disqualification and how it could change the dynamics of India’s politics, Irani said: “Tell me, how can somebody change something when somebody is always absent?” Disqualification was done based on the directive of the court because the person concerned made racial slur against the OBC community, she said.

To a question on a BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, the minister said: “When a piece of misinformation is brought into a public space to create discord between the communities, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure law and order. The issue BBC tried to flag was investigated...it all started when India became the sixth largest economy in the world,” she said.

Irani indirectly expressed her dissent on the menstrual leave. To a question, she said: “A woman cannot ask for a job and say she’ll come to work only for 27 days a month. Though maternity leave has been extended to 26 weeks, it has not been utilised by many women. It’s the time to say I perform high and pay me high,” she said.

A student who insisted on asking a third question on corruption-accused BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, was cut short. BJP Yuva Morcha national president Tejasvi Surya said many other students were waiting to ask questions. Even Irani said, “It’ll be really kind if you allow other colleagues to ask questions.”