Rahul Gandhi is insulting Parliament: Anurag Thakur

Rahul Gandhi is insulting Parliament: Anurag Thakur

He charged that at a time when crucial issues and Bills are being discussed in Parliament, a few people do not attend it properly, come out and mislead the country

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2021, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 18:43 ist
Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting Parliament which his family's four generations got an opportunity to be part of.

Counter-attacking Gandhi for his suggestion to convert Parliament into a museum, the Minister said that there are a few people who do not want to come to the House.

Interacting with mediapersons in Parliament, Thakur said: "Even if the House is functioning, they do not participate in discussions. They try to walk out of the Parliament."

The Minister charged that at a time when crucial issues and Bills are being discussed in Parliament, a few people do not attend it properly, come out and mislead the country.

On the Wayanad MP's charge that Bills are being passed without discussion amid an opposition uproar, Thakur said that our government is discussing every bill in detail but Gandhi should remember the UPA's tenure, during which opposition MPs were thrown out of the House and the Bill for forming states was passed amid an uproar.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Parliament
Anurag Thakur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 