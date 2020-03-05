Rahul Gandhi leads Congress delegation on visit to Delhi’s riot-hit areas

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led a delegation of Congress leaders to visit riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, another such visit by prominent Congress leaders after the violence left 42 people dead last week.

Rahul boarded a bus full of senior party leaders such as Mukul Wasnik, K C Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, Kumari Selja, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hibi Eden, Benny Benahan, Gurdeep Singh Aujla among others and set off for the visit.

The visit was preceded by a minor controversy as Congress Lok Sabha member K Suresh said that the party was under pressure from its constituents to visit the riot-hit areas as some leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League and the CPM had already toured the area.

The Congress has demanded immediate discussion in Parliament on the Delhi riots and has stalled the proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for the past three days.

Rahul had faced criticism for his absence from the capital when the riots broke out on February 23 as he was on a private visit abroad.

The Congress delegation split into two to ensure a reach out to several areas that were engulfed in violence and arson last week. Rahul and a few Congress leaders visited Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School in Brijpuri locality in northeast Delhi which was gutted down in the riots.

‘No one benefited’

“This school is the future of India and here hatred and violence have devastated it, burnt it down. No one has benefited from this act. Bharat Mata does not benefit from such actions,” Rahul told reporters outside the school.

The former Congress president wanted to visit more riot-hit areas but was advised by the Delhi Police against going beyond the Brijpuri Nullah, a request he acceded to. “When there is violence in India, its capital, then India’s reputation in the world takes a hit,” Rahul said.

Other Congress leaders comprising Hibi Eden, Aujla Abdul Khaleque visited Chand Bagh, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura and Karawal Nagar Road.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had last week summoned a meeting of the Congress Working Committee which termed the riots a “pre-planned conspiracy” and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a rare press conference, Sonia said the Delhi Police remained ineffective as the national capital burned for three days and also slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his handling of the situation.