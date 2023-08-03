Rahul Gandhi meets Goa Congress leaders during his private visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to Goa on a private visit during which he met state party leaders and MLAs and held discussions about the Lok Sabha polls due next year, strengthening of the party and other issues, a party leader said on Thursday.

Gandhi arrived at the Dabolim airport in Goa on Wednesday night and then went to stay at a hotel near capital Panaji, a senior party office-bearer said. He had a late night dinner with the Goa Congress MLAs and also met state party chief Amit Patkar.

Shri @RahulGandhi leaves for Delhi after having important interaction with GPCC @amitspatkar , LOP @Yurialemao9 , AICC incharge for Goa Shri @manickamtagore , MLA @altone_d .

Various ideas for strengthening the party and strategies for upcoming Lok Sabha elections were discussed. pic.twitter.com/swMIPa3wGE — Goa Congress (@INCGoa) August 3, 2023

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, the Congress has three MLAs.

"Though the visit was private, Gandhi held discussions about the Lok Sabha elections, strengthening of the party and other political issues," Patkar told PTI.

Gandhi left for New Delhi shortly before 11 am on Thursday from the Manohar International Airport in North Goa, he said.