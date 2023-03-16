Rahul Gandhi says will speak in Parliament if allowed

Rahul Gandhi meets LS Speaker, says will speak in Parliament if allowed

Gandhi said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2023, 16:48 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and met Speaker Om Birla urging him to allow him to speak in Lok Sabha.

He earlier said he has said nothing against India or the Parliament during his London visit. Gandhi said he would speak in Parliament if he is allowed by the chair.

"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," he told reporters while leaving Parliament.

He said it will not be to the BJP's liking when he speaks inside Parliament. Gandhi said if he is not allowed, he would speak outside Parliament. 

Also Read | Didn’t say anything anti-India, says Rahul Gandhi amid row over his UK remarks

Gandhi met Speaker Birla along with the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Chowdhury later told reporters that Gandhi told the speaker that he be allowed to speak in Parliament after his remarks made in London created a row, with the BJP demanding an apology from him while alleging that the Congress MP has insulted India and its institutions, including Parliament, on foreign soil.

When Gandhi entered the Lok Sabha, the BJP members strongly demanded that he tenders an apology for his "democracy under attack" remark in London.

Gandhi arrived in Parliament House after his return from abroad and smiled when asked if he would apologise for his remarks in London.

During an event in the UK, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions.

The BJP has stepped up the heat on Gandhi following his critical remarks.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
BJP
Indian Politics
India News
Parliament

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Rare red-headed vulture sighted in Dudhwa National Park

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

Foreigner runs naked on Gurugram road, tied to tree

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

New B'luru cluster to push investment in life sciences

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

The Palestinians wrongly declared 'martyrs'

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

 