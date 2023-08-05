Rahul Gandhi meets RJD supremo Lalu Prasad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday met RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and discussed a host of issues, including the way forward for opposition bloc INDIA, sources said.
The meeting came on a day Gandhi got a huge relief from the Supreme Court after it stayed his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his Modi surname remark and paved the way for his reinstatement as a member of the Lok Sabha.
Also Read: Truth always triumphs, I thank people for support: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi reached RJD MP Misa Bharti's residence to meet Lalu Prasad. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present during the meeting.
Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal accompanied Gandhi as they met Lalu Prasad.
Lalu Prasad and Gandhi were seen hugging each other and sharing a laugh during the meeting.
The two leaders discussed a host of political developments, including the way forward for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), sources said.
Gandhi also enquired about Lalu Prasad's health.
Also Read: Congress urges Lok Sabha Speaker to reinstate Rahul Gandhi at earliest
The former Congress chief and Lalu Prasad also discussed Bihar politics where the RJD, the Congress, the Left parties and the JD(U) are in a coalition government headed by Nitish Kumar.
The meeting assumes significance as it comes just ahead of the Opposition's Mumbai meeting likely to take place on August 31-September 1.
In a tweet, Venugopal said, "Joined Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji for an extremely cordial meeting with Sh. Lalu Prasad ji, Tejashwi Yadav and their family in Delhi."
"Lalu ji is a paragon of social justice and an inspiration for us all. We are extremely fortunate for his guidance and warmth, we have no doubt that Bihar will give INDIA its full support!" he said.
