Rahul Gandhi permanent part of 'toolkit' working against India: J P Nadda

BJP President J P Nadda on Friday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is a permanent part of 'toolkit' working against India and dubbed his remarks in the UK seeking intervention from other nations "shameful".

"After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit," said Nadda, adding that Rahul Gandhi has insulted India, its Parliament and people on foreign soil leading to strengthening those that work against the country at a time when the nation has become "5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here."

Nadda added, "Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil said that democracy has finished in India and Europe and US should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?"

Accusing the Congress leader of "strengthening the traitors," Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi is insulting the elected majority government and 130 crore Indians."

Nadda also questioned the similarity in the languages of George Soros and Rahul Gandhi, asking why "Pakistan and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language?"

Nadda demanded Gandhi's apology, adding that, "In India’s history since Independence, even in most difficult times, none of India’s leaders ever appealed to foreign powers to act against the Indian government. This is a very serious matter in independent India’s history."

Nadda said that the Congress has been "nearly wiped off" because no one listens to the grand old party.