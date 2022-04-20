Rahul Gandhi, Pralhad Joshi engage in Twitter duel over coal crunch

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were engaged in a Twitter war over the coal supply situation in thermal power plants in the country, on Wednesday.

Attacking the NDA government on coal stocks in thermal power plants, Rahul tweeted, “8 years of big talk has resulted in India having ONLY 8 DAYS of coal stocks. Modi ji, stagflation is looming."

"Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses. Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants!,"Rahul said.

The Congress leader also shared a picture quoting PM Modi’s announcement on June 18, 2020, to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining in order to make India self-reliant in energy by reducing imports. He compared it with the current coal crisis situation in the country.

Countering Rahul's criticism, Pralhad Joshi said that, Rahul should also know that 72.5 million tonne coal stock is available at various sources like CIL (Coal India Limited), washeries and captive blocks. The government has geared up to meet the requirements of rising power demand owing to strong economic growth, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Joshi said.

“It seems Mr. Gandhi is a Self-proclaimed Expert on all matters except those of INC. People involved in coal scam are talking about coal production,” Joshi tweeted.

“He should know that coal companies have achieved HIGHEST EVER production & offtake in 2021-22, with 30% growth from captive mines,” Joshi suggested to Rahul.

“In April alone, coal production has further increased by 27% & supplies to thermal power stations by 14% over last year,” he said.

“Mr. Fake Gandhi should stop fear mongering & instead, introspect about the future of his own party,” Joshi tweeted.

According to a Central Electricity Authority report on coal stock, as on April 18, the coal stock situation is critical in 100 of the total 173 thermal power plants in the country. The CEA marks a thermal power plant critical when its coal stock is less than 25 per cent compared to the normal stock.

The total coal stock in thermal plants was 22.52 million tonne against normal stock of 66.72 million tonne, which is just 34 % against normal stock, said the report.

