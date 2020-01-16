Rahul Gandhi questions silence of Prime Minister, Home Minister on Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh

Alleging a major cover-up, Congress on Thursday stepped up attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his silence over the arrest of J&K Police officer Davinder Singh while ferrying terrorists.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sought to know under whose orders was Davinder Singh carrying out “acts of treason” as revelations about his links to last February's Pulwama attack and 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru emerged.

“DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with 🇮🇳 blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi.



He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against 🇮🇳.#TerroristDavinderCoverUp pic.twitter.com/gc2BlhBOwM — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 16, 2020

The former Congress President said Singh must be put on trial in a fast track court within six months and given the harshest possible sentence for treason if found guilty.

Priyanka said Davindar's arrest raised “disturbing questions” critical to India's national security.

“It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under,” she said.

Priyanka called for a full investigation into the case and noted that helping terrorists plan attacks on India amounted to treason.

Congress had targeted the Modi government over Davindar's arrest claiming that the J&K Police officer was part of a “larger conspiracy” with links to the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Rahul questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the arrest of Davinder Singh and sought to know who was protecting him.