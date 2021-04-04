Rahul Gandhi rides auto to campaign venue at Nemom

Rahul Gandhi rides auto to campaign venue at Nemom

The driver of the vehicle said he was not able to make a livelihood as all his earnings go to pay for fuel

PTI, Thiruvanathapuram,
  • Apr 04 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2021, 21:22 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides an auto-rickshaw at Kalpetta, Wayanad. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took an autorickshaw ride at two places in Kerala, on the last day of the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls, to highlight the rising fuel prices under the BJP-NDA rule.

Gandhi, who addressed a campaign meeting at Nemom, here in the evening, took an autorickshaw to the venue, catching everyone by surprise.

K Muraleedharan, MP, is the Congress-led UDF candidate at Nemom, the lone seat won by the BJP in the 2016 assembly polls.

The constituency is witnessing a fierce triangular fight between the LDF, UDF and the BJP.

Also Read | Congress trying to tide over pro-CPI(M) wave in Kerala; BJP could play spoilsport

Addressing party workers at Nemom, Gandhi, who also took out a roadshow, said he came in an autorickshaw.

The driver of the vehicle said he was not able to make a livelihood as all his earnings go to pay for fuel.

"The BJP keeps raising the petrol and diesel prices and giving their money to their friends. How dare they come here and ask you for votes?", an angry Gandhi asked.

The Gandhi scion also took an auto ride on his way to the helipad at Kalpettain his constituency Wayanad earlier in the day.

