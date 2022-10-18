Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra a boon for Maha Vikas Aghadi?

Political circles are abuzz with speculations about how Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Maharashtra next month, could be a much-needed shot in the arm for the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Rahul Gandhi, who is spearheading the Kanyakumari to Kashmir march, will visit with the leaders of the coalition, mainly the leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Nationalist Congress Party when he journeys through the state next month.

Gandhi would be in Maharashtra for almost a fortnight as part of the yatra which would pass through the state and enter Madhya Pradesh.

Gandhi would visit Nanded on November 7, and would traverse through Hingoli, Washim, Akola and Buldhana before entering the neighbouring state on November 20.

“Rahul ji would cover 382 kms in Maharashtra,” a senior Congress leader said.

During his travels through Maharashtra, Gandhi would address two rallies—in Nanded and another in Shegaon in Buldhana district.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Baramati MP Supriya Sule, along with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are expected to join Gandhi briefly in the yatra’s journey through Maharashtra.

Although it is yet to be confirmed, there are chances that Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray too would join the march.

All India Congress Committee’s Maharashtra in-charge H K Patil, on behalf of the party, extended a formal invitation to be part of the march to Thackeray and Pawar families.