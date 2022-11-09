Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach half-way mark

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to reach its half-way mark.

Gandhi had commenced the 3,570 kms-march on September 7 from Kanyakumari. It is expected to reach Srinagar in the last week of January or the first week of February.

“We expect to reach the half-way mark on Thursday…by end of day, we should have covered 50 per cent of the journey. So far, we have completed 27 districts,” veteran Congressman Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Wednesday in Nanded.

According to Ramesh, who is the AICC general secretary in-charge of Communication, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has proved to be “sanjeevani” for Congress.

“We have covered 27 districts - two in Tamil Nadu, seven in Kerala, seven in Karnataka, two in Andhra Pradesh and eight in Telangana,” he said.

Ramesh said that on an average, the march has been going at a pace of 22 kms per day. “But over the last two days in Maharashtra, we have got extra energy and we are making 23 to 24 kms.”

Shedding light on the tremendous response that the yatra has been receiving, “people are joining everywhere,” said Jairam Ramesh, adding that many of those include those who had taken part in Ramlila Maidan protest led by Anna Hazare against then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. “It is a Bharat Jodo Yatra….a march for unity, it's not a ‘chunav jeeto yatra’”, he said.

''The Congress stands for unity, while the BJP-RSS believe in uniformity….this yatra is not a "mann ki baat", but it is to highlight "janta ki chinta" over the problems faced by the country,’’ he said.