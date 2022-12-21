Viral video: Rahul pushes down party worker's phone

Rahul Gandhi seen pushing down party worker's phone, BJP slams video

The video is reportedly from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 21 2022, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2022, 16:00 ist
A screengrab from the video that went viral. Credit: Twitter / @gssjodhpur

A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him.

In the video, Gandhi reportedly shook the worker's hand angrily. The video is reportedly from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. During this, fellow leaders were surprised to see Rahul's anger during the flag exchange ceremony.

Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted this video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "This is called losing your temper in arrogance!"

He put #BharatJodaYatra in a hashtag.

Another party leader, Laxmikant Bharadwaj, State secretary, Rajasthan BJP also tweeted the video and said, "what happened to the brother".

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics
Viral video

