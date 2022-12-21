Rahul Gandhi seen pushing down party worker's phone, BJP slams video

A video has gone viral on social media that shows how Rahul Gandhi pushed aside the hand of a Congress worker who was seen attempting to take a selfie with him.
In the video, Gandhi reportedly shook the worker's hand angrily. The video is reportedly from Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered Haryana from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. During this, fellow leaders were surprised to see Rahul's anger during the flag exchange ceremony.
Meanwhile, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also tweeted this video on his Twitter handle and captioned it, "This is called losing your temper in arrogance!"
अक्खड़पन में आपा खो जाना इसे कहते हैं!#BharatJodaYatra pic.twitter.com/USKXoH8fKf
— Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (@gssjodhpur) December 21, 2022
He put #BharatJodaYatra in a hashtag.
Another party leader, Laxmikant Bharadwaj, State secretary, Rajasthan BJP also tweeted the video and said, "what happened to the brother".
