Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt, accuses it of 'misgovernance'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Modi government, alleging that its "misgovernance" is a case study of how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies.
His tweet came in the midst of a power and coal shortage in the country amid peak summer demand.
"Power Crisis. Jobs Crisis. Farmer Crisis. Inflation Crisis. PM Modi's 8-years of misgovernance is a case study on how to ruin what was once one of the world's fastest growing economies," the former Congress chief said on Twitter.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 2, 2022
Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking the BJP government over rising inflation and unemployment.
