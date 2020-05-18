Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM for 'U-turn' on MGNREGA

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi for 'U-turn' on MGNREGA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 18 2020, 17:17 ist
  • updated: May 18 2020, 17:17 ist
Gandhi also used the hashtag -- "ModiUturnOnMNREGA" -- while putting out a video clip of the prime minister's speech in Parliament after he assumed power in 2014. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday for his "U-turn" on the MGNREGA scheme, and thanked him for understanding its vision and allocating an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore for it.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

"The prime minister has approved an additional budget of Rs 40,000 crore for the MNREGA scheme created during the UPA era. We express our gratitude to him for understanding the vision of MNREGA and promoting it," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also used the hashtag -- "ModiUturnOnMNREGA" -- while putting out a video clip of the prime minister's speech in Parliament after he assumed power in 2014.

"MGNREGA is a living monument of your failures," Modi had said about the scheme in his speech in Parliament, while noting that even after 60 years of the independence, the Congress had to send people to dig up ditches.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MGNREGA
Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

A peek into WHO's role in the coronavirus pandemic

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Talent that didn’t receive serious attention

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Delhi Police tuns to pranks on lockdown violators

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Lack of clarity on curbs leads to confusion on lockdown

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

Eight-year-old raises Rs 45,000, donates PPE kits

 