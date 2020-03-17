Rahul Gandhi targets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, yet again

For the second consecutive day, Rahul Gandhi targetted Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming that he and fellow Opposition members were not allowed to ask supplementary question during the Question Hour.

“Now it is okay for the Speaker to hurt me, I understand he doesn't want me to speak. But today the entire Tamil people wanted to ask a supplementary question about the Tamil language,” Rahul told reporters after staging a walkout from the Lok Sabha along with members of the DMK, Congress and the NCP.

Rahul claimed that the Speaker didn't allow Opposition members to pose supplementary questions to the government on the issue of promotion of Hindi language and its growing influence in the southern parts of the country. He had levelled a similar allegation against the Speaker on Monday.

Earlier, in the Lok Sabha, the Speaker had ticked off Rahul for criticising the Chair and insisting on putting a supplementary on Monday after the Question Hour was over.

“The Question Hour gets over at 12 noon. Are supplementary questions be allowed after that? And then you cast aspersions on the Chair. This is not proper,” Birla told the Congress members.

Rahul alleged that that the Speaker had taken away the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu by not allowing the supplementary question on their language.

“This is a House that belongs to all states, all languages. There should be a discussion here, but no discussion is happening these days. Nobody can ask a question. There is one-way traffic and it (Lok Sabha) has become a loudspeaker,” the former Congress President said.