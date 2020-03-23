Rahul slams Modi for delay in banning export of masks

Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi govt over 'delay' in banning export of ventilators, masks

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 23 2020, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 16:28 ist

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "delay" in the government's decision to ban the export of essential life-saving equipment like ventilators and surgical masks amid coronavirus outbreak.

The government had on March 19 banned export of all ventilators, surgical/disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks with immediate effect in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"Respected Prime Minister, WHO's advice 1. Ventilator 2. Surgical Mask, why did the Indian government allow the export of all these things till March 19, instead of keeping sufficient stock? Which kind of forces have encouraged these games? Isn't this a criminal conspiracy?" asked Gandhi in a tweet in Hindi.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Rahul Gandhi
BJP
Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
WHO
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

Newborn baby girl in Uttar Pradesh named 'Corona'

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

75 districts in India under lockdown: 5 things to know

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

COVID-19 may hit e-commerce and IT badly

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

Janta Curfew: Bengaluru air comes back to life

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

COVID-19: 75 districts across country under lockdown

 